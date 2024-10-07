Azerbaijan aims to elevate standards in hosting COP29, says MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan’s successful organization of prestigious events suggests that the country will set even higher standards for COP29,” said Elchin Mirzabayli, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, News.Az reports.

He noted that hosting COP29, one of the largest global events, in Azerbaijan will transform the country into a venue for global discussions. "Holding this event in Baku is of historical significance not only for the country, but for the entire Turkic world. The unanimous adoption of the decision regarding the organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan is an indication of the high trust to Azerbaijan and its leader at the global scale," the MP underlined.“COP29 will transform Baku into a unique place where the most important topics related to the present and future of the world will be discussed,” he added.

News.Az