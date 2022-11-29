Azerbaijan aims to increase production capacity of Garadagh wind power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to increase the production capacity of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant to 1.5 gigawatts in the near future, Emil Majidov, an advisor to the country’s minister of economy, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at an event themed “Green hydrogen and renewable energy”, News.Az reports.

Majidov noted that the project of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant will help Azerbaijan achieve energy efficiency and implement “green” technology in this field.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC and Spain’s Elecnor Company, which specializes in the field of alternative and renewable energy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project.

News.Az