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Gucci will partner with Alpine Formula One team starting in 2027, Gucci says

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Gucci will partner with Alpine Formula One team starting in 2027, Gucci says
Source: Reuters

Gucci will partner with ​Renault's Alpine Formula ‌One team, with the team racing ​as "Gucci Racing ​Alpine Formula One Team" ⁠and competing ​in the brand's colours ​from the 2027 season, the brand said ​on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ​collaboration will be part of ‌Gucci ⁠Racing, which Gucci says will be "a new business ​and ​experiential ⁠platform built around the values ​of performance, ​precision, ⁠discipline, and excellence at the ⁠intersection ​of luxury ​and sport."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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