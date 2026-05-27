Gucci will partner with Alpine Formula One team starting in 2027, Gucci says
Source: Reuters
Gucci will partner with Renault's Alpine Formula One team, with the team racing as "Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team" and competing in the brand's colours from the 2027 season, the brand said on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The collaboration will be part of Gucci Racing, which Gucci says will be "a new business and experiential platform built around the values of performance, precision, discipline, and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport."
By Faig Mahmudov