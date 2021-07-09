Azerbaijan air navigation implements modern digital solutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS) Department of “Azerbaijan Airlines” has completed the implementation of a new digital ATC Data Link solution to ensure ground-to-air data transmission.

AZANS became the first ATC in the region to use modern digital technologies such as D-ATIS, D-VOLMET, DCL and CPDLC designed to provide communication (data interchange) between pilots and controllers.

The new solutions also allow the transmission of meteorological data and other important aeronautical information to aircrafts of all airlines using the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Through the implemented system, airlines will also be able to quickly receive aeronautical data of Azerbaijan in digital form anywhere in the world.

The above digital developments are widely used in the air navigation industry of developed countries, and as a result of the processes automation, they allow to increase the airspace capacity. One of the significant advantages of such solutions is the minimization of errors caused by human factors; therefore, they will have a positive effect on flight safety.

The new technologies are introduced within the framework of the ICAO GANP global plan and the European ATM Master Plan which aim to improve air navigation services and optimize traffic flows over the European sky.

Note that the system fully complies with ICAO standards and regulatory documents of civil aviation of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan Airlines” and “Azeraeronaviation” Air Traffic Control Department continue to remain the leading integrators of the most advanced solutions aimed at enhancing flight safety and attracting new airlines to the region.

News.Az

