Azerbaijan Airlines indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Astrakhan

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on Wednesday announced that it has suspended all of its flights between the Azerbaijani capital Baku and Astrakhan for an indefinite period due to airspace closures over the Russian city

The airline emphasized that this measure is taken to ensure passenger and aircraft safety amid the current flight restrictions, News.Az reports.

Affected passengers who are unable to travel due to these disruptions are eligible for a full refund without penalties or can rebook their flights. For assistance, passengers are advised to contact AZAL via email at callcenter@azal.az.

AZAL is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates to passengers as new developments unfold.

