Tag:
Astrakhan
Major oil spill detected in waters in southern Russia
18 Sep 2025-15:48
Is a thaw emerging between Baku and Moscow?
25 Aug 2025-09:00
Ukraine says it struck Russian port in Astrakhan
15 Aug 2025-10:42
Russia's Defense Ministry reports intercepting and destroying 59 Ukrainian drones overnight
23 Mar 2025-18:15
Azerbaijan Airlines indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Astrakhan
03 Feb 2025-12:01
Istanbul-Moscow flight makes unplanned landing in Astrakhan
24 Jan 2025-23:37
Azerbaijan eyes new container train route linking Iran and Russia
11 Sep 2024-11:10
Azerbaijani PM meets with governor of Russia`s Astrakhan region
10 Apr 2023-04:49
Astrakhan keen to resume flights to Baku
27 Apr 2022-06:56
Astrakhan Business Center opens in Baku
07 Dec 2021-20:22
