Japan moves ahead with $2.2B funding in US investment pact

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Japan has signed a $2.2 billion loan agreement for the first batch of projects under its broader $550 billion investment pledge to the United States, marking the start of financing tied to a trade deal that reduced U.S. tariffs on Japanese imports to 15%.

The state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said on Friday it will provide about one-third of the $2.2 billion financing, while the remainder will be supplied by commercial banks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources familiar with the matter said the commercial lending portion will be provided by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group.

The loans will be backed by state-owned Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

The initial phase covers three projects with a combined value of $36 billion. These include an oil export facility in Texas, an industrial diamond manufacturing plant in Georgia, and a natural gas-fired power plant in Ohio.

Under the agreement framework with the U.S., available free cash flows generated by the investments will be split evenly between the two countries until a set allocation threshold is reached. After that point, 90% of the returns will be directed to the US.

The financing marks the beginning of what is expected to be a large-scale investment pipeline tied to the broader bilateral economic arrangement.

News.Az