US national debt surpasses 100% of GDP

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The national debt of the United States has exceeded 100% of gross domestic product (GDP), reaching 100.2% at the end of March, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

The figures show that debt held by the public stood at $31.27 trillion on March 31, while GDP over the past year totaled $31.22 trillion, placing debt slightly above the size of the economy. At the end of fiscal 2025 in September, the debt-to-GDP ratio was recorded at 99.5%.

The development brings the country closer to its post-World War II peak, when debt reached approximately 106% of GDP.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the rise in borrowing reflects political inaction rather than crisis-driven spending. She said the increase did not stem from “a seismic global conflict, but rather a total bipartisan abdication of making hard choices.”

“It’s happened — the national debt is now larger than the U.S. economy, about twice the historic average,” she said in a statement. “We’ve heard plenty of alarm bells in the past few years about our fiscal path, but this one rings especially loudly. The real question is whether or not our leaders in Washington will listen.”

Separate data from the Treasury Department last month showed total U.S. national debt surpassing $39 trillion, reaching a new record just five months after crossing the $38 trillion mark.

According to reports, the federal government is currently spending $1.33 for every $1 of revenue collected, with the budget deficit projected to reach $1.9 trillion this year, as noted by The Wall Street Journal.

News.Az