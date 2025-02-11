Azerbaijan Airlines, Israel’s El Al ink codeshare deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's national carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), has announced a new codeshare agreement with Israeli airline El Al.

“We are excited to announce a new partnership between Azerbaijan's national carrier AZAL and Israel's El Al airline!” AZAL stated, News.Az reports, citing the air carrier.

As part of this collaboration, customers of both airlines will be able to fly on EL AL and Azerbaijan Airlines-operated flights under a codeshare agreement.

EL AL’s code (LY) will be added to Azerbaijan Airlines-operated flights from Tel Aviv to Baku, and in the future, to their connecting flights as well. Matmid Frequent Flyer Program members will also be able to earn points on flights to Baku.

Tickets are now available for purchase on both airlines’ websites or through travel agents.

News.Az