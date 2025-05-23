Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash investigation enters analysis phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau has moved to an analysis of the materials collected, Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev said on Friday.

Stressing that Kazakhstan is the country conducting the investigation, Karabayev said that “the first stage, that is the collection of materials, was completed”, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The second stage, that is analyzing the materials collected, is underway, he said.

The minister added: “Under this work, our specialists together with foreign specialists engaged in the investigation visited Baku, Grozny and Rostov-on-Don”.

Karabayev noted that all the materials relating to the crash are in Kazakhstan.

To note, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozn,y crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people,e including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.

News.Az