Azerbaijan Airlines renews successful partnership with Sabre

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, made a statement to announce the renewal of its collaboration with Azerbaijan Airlines.

The continued partnership ensures that the travel agents and corporations connected to Sabre’s travel marketplace continue to enjoy access to the best of Azerbaijan Airline’s fares and inventory, according to the statement.

This holistic approach positions Sabre as a technology provider enabling both direct and indirect channels and giving travelers the freedom to purchase tickets and ancillaries however they choose.

Azerbaijan’s travel industry is one of the fastest-growing in the region, with 2.2 million tourists visiting the country from January to November 2018 – a 6.1 percent increase over the year before. In the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, Azerbaijan rose by 13 rankings compared to the 2015 edition, making it the most improved travel market in the world. As the country’s flag carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines is a key facilitator of this success. Founded in 1992, the company today maintains a fleet of 23 airplanes and operates a route network that covers key cities in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Europe – and long-haul destinations in Asia and North America.

Sabre has forged a strong relationship with Azerbaijan Airlines, since the carrier first selected Sabre as its global distribution system (GDS) partner in 2006. As the airline faces robust domestic and international demand from consumers, it continues to stay focused on delivering the very best travel experience to its passengers.

“We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines,” said Alessandro Ciancimino, vice president, Air Line of Business EMEA, Sabre. “The airline is a key player in the region’s vibrant tourism industry and Sabre’s forward-thinking technology will help it improve profitability and enhance its guest experience. We are excited to distribute Azerbaijan Airlines’ content through Sabre’s leading global travel marketplace, the platform of choice for more than 425,000 travel agents around the world.”

“Increasing our international customer base is a central element of Azerbaijan Airlines’ strategy,” said Jamil Manizade, director of Azerbaijan Airlines. “We are confident that our continued collaboration with Sabre will provide us with the reach and the innovative solutions needed to meet our objectives and service our global customers.”

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

News.Az

