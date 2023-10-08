Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back

Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from October 10, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, AZAL told News.Az.

“In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers will be notified accordingly.

The airline expresses its gratitude for understanding during the temporary suspension of flights due to the unstable situation in Israel.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call center of Azerbaijan Airlines at callcenter@azal.az,” AZAL added.

News.Az