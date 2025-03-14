Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights to Samarkand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume regular flights to Samarkand, Uzbekistan — one of the rare gems of the East — starting April 1.

Tickets en route Baku-Samarkand-Baku are now on sale, News.Az reports, citing AZAL.

Flights from Baku to Samarkand will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while return flights will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays. These flights offer passengers a unique opportunity to explore the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.

