Azerbaijan, Albania abolish visa regime
- 23 Apr 2024 04:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has today approved the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visa requirements for persons holding regular international passports has been approved, News.Az reports.
The relevant agreement was signed on March 1, 2024 in Baku.