Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Albania abolish visa regime

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Albania abolish visa regime

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has today approved the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visa requirements for persons holding regular international passports has been approved, News.Az reports. 

The relevant agreement was signed on March 1, 2024 in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      