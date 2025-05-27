Azerbaijan allocated AZN 407.9 mln for the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The funds spent on the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery last year have been revealed, this was reflected in the Annual Report on the Implementation of the 2024 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising held today, News.Az reports.

The report noted that 407.9 million manats were allocated from the 2024 state budget to increase the authorized capital of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

News.Az