Azerbaijan allocates financing to "YASHAT" Foundation following presidential decree
- 19 Apr 2023 06:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on financial support for the “YASHAT” Foundation to support the families of wounded and martyrs during the protection of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
In accordance with the decree, five million manat ($2.94 million) has been allocated to the “YASHAT” Foundation.