Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to reconstruction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway, News.az reports.

According to the decree, in order to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway with a length of 80 kilometers, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 17 million manat ($9.9 million) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Allocation of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)", approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance is entrusted to provide financing in the amount specified in the first part of this decree. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is entrusted to solve issues arising from this decree.

News.Az