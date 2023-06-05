Azerbaijan already proved to be reliable partner for Europe: Mexican TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mexican TV channel highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing steps to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The current situation in the South Caucasus was in the spotlight of the “Between Border” program aired on Milenio, a leading Mexican news TV channel, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

During the program, Talya Iscan, a well-known expert and analyst for South Caucasus, emphasized that Azerbaijan has already proved to be a reliable partner of Europe and the country’s multifaceted energy policy boosted the significance of the South Caucasus region.

As for the ongoing Baku-Yerevan normalization process, the expert labeled some separatist and revanchist forces in Armenia as a major threat to regional peace and stability. To that end, Talya Iscan stressed the importance of signing a peace treaty based on the five principles proposed by Azerbaijan and the mutual recognition of the countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, unblocking all communications in the region and achieving the delimitation of borders, which is the key factor for lasting peace. The expert also underlined the importance of the recognition of Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

The program also highlighted the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in order to ensure the safe return of former refugees and IDPs to their homes.

News.Az