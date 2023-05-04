Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to continue the discussions

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

It was said that both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to continue the discussions.


