Azerbaijan and Armenia urge OSCE Chair to close Minsk Process and related structures

Azerbaijan and Armenia have jointly called on OSCE participating states to dissolve the Minsk Group, according to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

“Following the Joint Appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the closure of OSCE’s Minsk Process and related structures (Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Conflict Dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference and the High-Level Planning Group), today, the draft OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on closure was circulated among the OSCE participating States, where they have been called for the support of necessary procedures with the view of its adoption,” the ministry added.

