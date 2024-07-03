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Joint Declaration
Tag:
Joint Declaration
Uzbekistan and Pakistan ink agreements in key industries
05 Feb 2026-23:09
Azerbaijan and Armenia FMs discuss Joint Declaration implementation
12 Aug 2025-18:55
Azerbaijan and Armenia urge OSCE Chair to close Minsk Process and related structures
11 Aug 2025-19:37
Aliyev and Mirziyoyev speak on phone on August 9
09 Aug 2025-20:18
OSCE ready to implement the August 8 Joint Declaration
09 Aug 2025-18:42
OTS Secretary General praises signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders
09 Aug 2025-17:42
Joint Declaration signed on the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Washington
09 Aug 2025-00:50
China welcomes Azerbaijan’s desire to strengthen cooperation within SCO
03 Jul 2024-19:59
China supports Azerbaijan’s active participation in development of int'l multilateral trading system
03 Jul 2024-19:17
Azerbaijan, China adopt joint declaration on strategic partnership
03 Jul 2024-18:16
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