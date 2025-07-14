Azerbaijan and China explore ways to boost economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Lu Mei, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan.

“We expressed satisfaction with the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership,” Minister Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“We also reviewed key items on the economic cooperation agenda and discussed prospects for joint initiatives in trade, industry, investment, energy, transport, and the digital economy,” he added.

The sides also highlighted the important role of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed during the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, in the development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

