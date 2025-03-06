Azerbaijan and D-8 discuss agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Sarvan Jafarov, held a meeting with a delegation led by Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, the Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Deputy Minister Sarvan Jafarov provided the delegation with detailed information on the reforms carried out in the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. He also shared insights into the primary directions of the agrarian development strategy and the ongoing innovative projects, News.Az reports.

The meeting discussed in detail the current state of cooperation in the agricultural sector with the member countries of the organization, as well as the prospects for future cooperation. The parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products, and the transfer of the most modern technologies in this field.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the great potential for expanding mutual relations in the agricultural sector. They noted their interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field and emphasized the importance of holding events and meetings in this format.

News.Az