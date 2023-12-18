Azerbaijan and Djiboutian foreign ministries hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti have held the first round of political consultations in the city of Djibouti.

The delegations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and Secretary General of the Djibuti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Hassan.

The Azerbaijani delegation also engaged in discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and members of the Djibouti-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the main agenda topics across various dimensions of political relations between the two states, expressing appreciation for the current level of ties.

They underscored the significance of the ongoing practice of coordination and mutual support on critical issues, both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other collaborative forums.

The delegations of Azerbaijan and Djibouti discussed the opportunities for further diversification of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on intensifying contacts and fostering business relations in the economic, social, and humanitarian fields.

The parties stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Djibouti and the further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

They agreed to hold another round of political consultations in Baku next year.

News.Az