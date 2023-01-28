Azerbaijan and Egypt to support each other in international organizations, President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We will continue to work together in international organizations and support each other in the future,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made joint press statement with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, News.az reports.

“We have been supporting each other in the international organizations we have participated in so far – whether it is the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the President mentioned.

News.Az