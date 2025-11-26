The meeting covered regional developments, political and economic cooperation with the European Union, and prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan and EU discuss political, economic ties
- 26 Nov 2025 21:16
- 27 Nov 2025 10:59
- Azerbaijan
Photo credit: Facebook
The Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, met Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration’s Foreign Policy Department, on Wednesday, according to the embassy’s Facebook page.