Hikmet Hajiyev: Zangezur Corridor - pivotal hub connecting major international transport arteries

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a post from the Aghband-Kalala bridge over the Araz River, News.Az reports.

"Zangezur Corridor -on the Ağbənd–Kalala Bridge over the Araz River.

A pivotal hub and intersection connecting major international transport arteries: the East–West route stretching from Shanghai to London, and the North–South and Southwest routes linking the Indian Ocean with the North Sea, and the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea," the post reads.

News.Az