Azerbaijan and Europe discussed expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with the Commissioner for Energy Affairs of the European Union Kadri Simson, the minister wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

He noted that at the meeting, discussions were held on cooperation in areas such as the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, decarbonization, energy transition, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green energy technologies.

At the meeting, it was noted that the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in Energy between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan" which was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed opens great opportunities for further expansion of cooperation in various directions in the field of energy.

News.Az