Azerbaijan and Georgia signed Military Cooperation Plan for 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Levan Izoria on March 9.

Before the meeting, the Georgian delegation, having visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Then an official welcoming ceremony for the Georgian delegation was held in the Ministry of Defense. Georgian Defense Minister passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. İn accordance with the protocol, L. Izoria has signed the "Book of Honor".

The Ministers of Defense of the two countries held a one-on-one meeting, which was continued in an expanded format.

Having greeted the guests, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed that our strategic partnership is at a high level and this plays an important role not only in the development of our countries but also in ensuring security in the entire region.

Noting that military cooperation between our countries is carried out by providing the security of regional economic projects, programs implemented both bilaterally and within the NATO, as well as within the format of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia’s military structures, Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of expanding areas of activity of this cooperation.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister informed the guest that Armenia, as the occupying country creates a serious threat to regional security and provides ongoing support for separatism on the state level. The Minister once again thanked the Georgian people for supporting Azerbaijan and recognizing its territorial integrity within the international organizations, and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports and recognizes the territorial integrity of Georgia.

L. Izoria, expressing satisfaction of his next visit to Azerbaijan, again stressed that this is a clear example of the high level of cooperation between our countries. Noting the important role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of relations between our countries, the Georgian Defense Minister emphasized the significance of such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the Defense Ministers discussed cooperation issues in the field of verification and arms control. The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and in the field of military education and military medicine, as well as conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings and other issues of mutual interest.

In the end, a plan of bilateral cooperation for 2018 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed.

News.Az

News.Az