Azerbaijan and Georgia strengthen strategic partnership in Tbilisi discussions

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili during his official visit to Georgia.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the ministers continued discussions in an expanded format with delegations from both countries, News.Az reports.

They reviewed the current state and prospects of the friendly and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Both sides underscored the importance of high-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and political consultations in deepening bilateral ties.

The ministers explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation in energy, transport, trade, tourism, and education. They highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the Southern Gas Corridor. New initiatives in green energy and digital communications were also discussed. The parties emphasized the positive impact of the East–West Central Corridor on regional cooperation, including with Central Asia.

Both sides praised the growing momentum in economic and trade relations, noting an increase in bilateral trade volume. They also highlighted the importance of expanding humanitarian cooperation and promoting cultural exchanges.

The ministers reaffirmed the value of continued mutual support on international platforms and within regional initiatives. The significance of trilateral and multilateral cooperation involving both countries was noted, with Azerbaijan’s strong ties to Central Asian nations serving as a foundation for broader regional partnership.

Discussions also covered regional and international developments, including shared security concerns.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the ongoing normalization process with Armenia. He acknowledged Georgia’s constructive role in this process and its hosting of several meetings since 2022.

Despite progress in peace negotiations, Minister Bayramov pointed out that Armenia’s continued territorial claims in its constitution remain a key obstacle to signing a final peace agreement.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint press conference to share the outcomes of their discussions.

News.Az