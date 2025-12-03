Azerbaijan and Hungary talk military medicine cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Hungarian defense officials met in Baku on Wednesday to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in military medicine and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides noted that working meetings will continue to identify new opportunities for collaboration, exchange expertise, and strengthen professional training, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The meeting was held at the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense in line with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Hungarian Defense Forces.

During the discussions, Azerbaijani specialists briefed the Hungarian delegation on the organization of medical services in the Azerbaijan Army, recent reforms in military medicine, new practical treatment methods, and the medical services provided to active duty and reserve servicemen and their family members.

Participants emphasized that the Main Clinical Hospital offers all necessary conditions for the examination and treatment of military personnel and that its highly qualified medical staff carry out their duties with professionalism and dedication.

Following the meeting, the Hungarian delegation visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense and other military medical institutions to familiarize themselves with the available facilities.

News.Az