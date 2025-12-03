Mine blast injures shepherd in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 55-year-old local resident was injured after striking a land mine in the village of Shikhark in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara District on Wednesday, according to a joint statement issued by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The man, identified as Nazim Panahaliyev, was reportedly herding livestock in an uncleared area when he was injured in his right leg. He was evacuated to the district hospital, News.Az reports.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministry, and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urge citizens to follow safety guidelines, pay attention to mine-warning signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar or potentially hazardous areas.

