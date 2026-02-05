Azerbaijan and Indonesia explore healthcare partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, held a meeting with Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, to explore potential healthcare cooperation.

Minister Musayev highlighted the successful development of friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in various fields, including healthcare, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings with the Indonesian President in Davos and Sharm El-Sheikh, noting that these contacts have contributed significantly to strengthening bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani Minister briefed Ambassador Helmy on ongoing reforms in the modernization of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system, the construction of new medical institutions, and the introduction of high-tech medical services.

Emphasizing the strong friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, Ambassador Helmy expressed Indonesia’s readiness to share its experiences in public health and stated that he would work to further deepen healthcare cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on expanding collaboration in medical education, healthcare system management, public health, the pharmaceutical industry, medical technologies, and the exchange of professional expertise.

