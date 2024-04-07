Azerbaijan and Israel: a model of strategic partnership in a changing world - EXPERT OPINIONS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan serves as the most reliable ally for Israel in the contemporary international context, showcasing an example of successful and mutually beneficial partnership.

A significant date in the history of bilateral relations is April 7th, when diplomatic ties were officially established between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel. Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. This move followed Israel's support after Azerbaijan declared independence in 1991, making it one of the first states to recognize the newly formed country.

















































In an interview with News.az, Israeli political scientist Zeev Khanin analyzed the evolution of relations between the two countries, noting that the early stages after mutual recognition and the commencement of diplomatic ties were characterized by warmth and mutual respect, though they did not yet reach the full depth of a strategic partnership.

A pivotal moment in the development of bilateral relations was in 2019, when, according to Khanin, thanks to the targeted efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Israel, the relationship advanced to a new level, transitioning from merely friendly to a full-fledged strategic partnership. This partnership today encompasses not only the energy and defense sectors but also extends to social diplomacy, civil society engagement, and public organizations, with particular attention to the contributions of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel and the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

Analyzing the thirty-three-year period of diplomatic relations, Khanin highlighted that the ties between Israel and Azerbaijan have reached a level of not just friendship and brotherhood but strategic alliance, significantly influenced by the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan and Jews who moved from Azerbaijan to Israel.

In the current climate, Azerbaijan is one of the leading actors in the Turkic world, while Israel actively seeks to develop mutually beneficial relations with states in this region. Despite the cooling of relations between Turkey and Israel over the last two decades, aspirations for normalization remain intact, with Azerbaijan playing a mediator role, especially in light of recent efforts by President Ilham Aliyev.

Israeli political scientist and military expert Alex Vexler expressed that over thirty-three years of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, significant achievements have been made. Vexler emphasized Azerbaijan's unique closeness to Israel in the Islamic world and noted his personal attachment to Azerbaijan based on family history.

"Perhaps I was one of the first to draw the attention of the Israeli government to the deeply warm and friendly ties between the Jewish people and Azerbaijan in the mid-1980s. This fact is of extreme importance for the Jewish community. Indeed, there is no other country like Azerbaijan that would be so genuinely and warmly disposed towards Jews, both at the level of state policy and within the framework of national traditions. Our relations with Azerbaijan, whether in economic, political, or military spheres, have reached the highest level of understanding and cooperation. Azerbaijan always holds a special place in our hearts, and we are confident that this steadfast partnership will only strengthen over time. We hope that the current difficulties in relations with Turkey will never impact our cooperation with Azerbaijan, considering the presence of loyal and dedicated friends of Azerbaijan in Israel," Vexler noted.

In turn, Israeli political scientist Yuri Bocharov, a member of the governing board of the International Association "AzIz", noted that diplomatic relations contributed to the strengthening of friendship between the states and opened new horizons for comprehensive cooperation.

"Azerbaijanis of Jewish descent who have settled in Israel play a key role in the further development of these ties, demonstrating examples of successful integration and contribution to the public life of both countries. This interaction encompasses a wide range of areas, from culture and technology to economics and politics, enriching the public and cultural exchange.

During the Second Karabakh War in 2020, the modern weaponry provided by Israel had a tangible impact on the course of the conflict. These advanced military technologies gave the Azerbaijani Armed Forces a significant advantage, contributing to the protection of territorial integrity and ensuring the country's security," he remarked.

In the context of contemporary challenges such as the fight against terrorism, the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel acquire special significance. The cooperation in defense and security, emphasized by Bocharov, serves as an important element in ensuring stability and protecting the interests of both countries.

Thus, analyzing the long journey of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, one can see an example of a successful strategic partnership based on deep mutual respect and a commitment to joint development in various fields, from economy and security to cultural exchange and social diplomacy.

Sabina Alizade

News.Az