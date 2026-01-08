Azerbaijan and Israel mull AI cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, discussions focused on key priorities for the Azerbaijan-Israel partnership, including urban mobility, transport digitalization, artificial intelligence, support for innovative entrepreneurship and startups, cybersecurity, and the development of human capital through digital knowledge and skills.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport that the discussions were held during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov and the Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the work done and planned on issues discussed during the 4th session of the Joint Commission between the two countries held on November 20 last year. Information was provided about the activities of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center created jointly with Israel's Technion Institute, as well as the Vistar Center of Excellence established in Azerbaijan in December 2025 through the collaboration of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Azerbaijan Space Agency, and Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation (IAI).

News.Az