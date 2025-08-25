Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan ambassadors discuss enhancing cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Vagif Sadigov, met with Roman Vasylenko, the head of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission to Brussels, the EU, and NATO.

The diplomats discussed issues related to strengthening cooperation between Baku and Astana, News.Az reports citing local media.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for a warm, truly fraternal welcome and a substantive discussion.

According to Vasylenko, the meeting covered a wide range of topics, from history to the prospects for the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as trade and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

News.Az