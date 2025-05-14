Azerbaijan and Latvia explore opportunities for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture with a Latvian delegation headed by Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze, who is currently on a working visit to the country.

The meeting focused on exploring prospects for cooperation in the agricultural sector, News.Az reports.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov outlined the main strategic goals for the development of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector. He highlighted the state support provided to farmers and the implementation of innovative projects. Jafarov emphasized Azerbaijan’s support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations with Latvia. He also noted Azerbaijan’s reliable and favorable business environment and strong transit potential, adding that Latvian companies specializing in agriculture could benefit from the wide investment opportunities available in the country.

Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze reiterated his country’s interest in advancing partnerships with Azerbaijan across various sectors. He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Latvia have strong potential to expand cooperation in agriculture.

Key issues discussed included enhancing collaboration in agriculture, establishing a joint working group, exchanging information on products with high export potential, increasing trade turnover, fostering ties between business communities, encouraging Latvian entrepreneurs to participate in the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, transferring advanced technologies, and implementing internship programs in scientific research and agricultural education.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az