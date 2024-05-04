Azerbaijan and Morocco abolish visa regime - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on various aspects of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Morocco. Speaking about the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the wide potential for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco in trade, energy, education, inter-parliamentary relations and other areas. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that contacts carried out at multilateral platforms, such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and mutual support of countries at these platforms for each other’s positions play an important role in bilateral relations. During the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement between the two countries to abolish the visa regime for holders of general passports.

News.Az