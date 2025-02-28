Azerbaijan and Pakistan laud strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers hailed the strategic collaborative partnership between the two friendly and fraternal countries. The two emphasized the need to further deepen cooperation in many domains, News.Az reports citing via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides also discussed the high-level contacts between the two countries' leaders, the implementation of the agreements reached during the last visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, as well as the upcoming plans.

During the telephone conversation, the two exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az