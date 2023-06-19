Azerbaijan and Poland discuss prospects of cooperation in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has met with Chairman of the Board of the Polish "PKN Orlen" group of companies Daniel Obajtek, Ministry of Energy told, News.az reports.

An exchange of views and the discussion of the current cooperation with SOCAR on crude oil supplies on the activities of the PKN Orlen group of companies were held at the meeting. The interest of PKN Orlen group of companies in broad cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields was expressed.

Information was provided on the increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe, as well as on partnerships with the European Union in the field of transportation of green energy through new infrastructure, projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

Promising areas of cooperation with Polish companies and Azerbaijan's readiness to support the development of ties in the energy sector were noted.

News.Az