Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss healthcare cooperation

Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev has met with representatives of Roche Diagnostics, the Swiss healthcare giant, News.Az reports.

Teymur Musayev described Azerbaijani-Swiss relations as friendly and fraternal. He underlined that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to deepening cooperation with Switzerland, as one of the first states to recognize the country`s independence.

"Regular meetings of heads of state as well as mutual visits of government members play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries in various areas,” the minister noted.

The discussions revolved around expansion of healthcare and medical science cooperation, implementation of the joint projects and other issues of mutual interest.

