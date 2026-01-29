Azerbaijan and the EU discuss Zangazur corridor, TEN-T

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union discussed the potential inclusion of the Zangazur corridor in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Azerbaijani Minister Rashad Nabiyev stated on X.

"We held a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission. During the meeting, we discussed the development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure and the start of preparing a feasibility study in this direction. We also talked about strengthening human resources in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the activities of EU companies in our country, and considered Azerbaijan's participation in projects under the EU's Horizon Europe program," the minister noted, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Nabiyev added that they also exchanged views on enhancing and digitalizing the potential of the Middle Corridor, as well as cooperation opportunities with the EU in aviation, maritime transport, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

News.Az