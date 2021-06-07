Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss expanding of economic co-op

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed expanding economic cooperation and increasing mutual trade between the two brotherly countries.

"During our meeting with Mr. Cahit Bagci, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, we exchanged views on joint work to expand economic cooperation and increase mutual trade between the two brotherly countries," Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

