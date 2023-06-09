Azerbaijan and Türkiye mulled further development of air communication

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strengthening of cooperation in the field of civil aviation and the further development of air links between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed at the meeting held between AZAL’s First Vice-President Samir Rzayev and Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat, News.az reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 79th Annual General Meeting of IATA held in Istanbul.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the national air carriers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed, as well as the possibilities of expanding the route network between the two fraternal countries.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and joint development of projects in the field of civil aviation, including the exchange of experience.

