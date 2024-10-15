Azerbaijan and Türkiye should develop new technologies in the cryptology field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye should develop new technologies in the field of cryptology, said the head of TUBITAK BILGEM center, Professor Ali Gorchin at the opening ceremony of the training program "New Cyber ​​Defense Methods Supported by Artificial Intelligence in Wireless Communication", News.Az reports.

He said that the organization of security in wireless communication is a very important issue nowadays: "In order to protect our countries and be strong, we must first learn and then develop these technologies. There are many engineers from Azerbaijan at BILGEM in Türkiye. We are very happy to work with you."

News.Az