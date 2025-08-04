Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan explore parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

During her working visit to Turkmenistan, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a meeting with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

Gulmanova emphasized that the issues discussed at the conference are of great importance and serve the interests of both countries. The Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament praised the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the current level of bilateral relations, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the significance of the conference in strengthening interparliamentary cooperation among the participating countries. Recalling the recent visit of the delegation led by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan, Gafarova stressed about the importance of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the discussions held during that visit. She said that the agreements signed between the two countries have established a strong legal framework for bilateral relations.

Gafarova also commended the activity of the interparliamentary working groups.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the two countries share deep historical ties, as well as spiritual and cultural values, and that it is important to preserve and transmit these to future generations.

The parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

News.Az