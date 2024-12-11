Azerbaijan and TURKSOY explore cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, held a meeting with Sultan Raev, the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), to discuss cultural cooperation and initiatives, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Noting that Azerbaijan-TURKSOY cooperation is developing every year, Minister Adil Karimli said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with this organization.The discussions also revolved around the activity of the organization in the current year, as the sides hailed the numerous joint successful projects.The meeting included an exchange of views on the upcoming projects for 2025. The sides highlighted the importance of hosting the Second Cultural Forum of Turkic World next year.The parties lauded the first forum held in the city of Shusha, October 13-14, fulfilling the mission of "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" in 2023, as a remarkable project serving to further strengthen cultural cooperation among the brotherly nations.The meeting highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of cinematography and making joint animated films.The sides also exchanged views on admission of the Republic of Mongolia as an observer member of TURKSOY.

News.Az