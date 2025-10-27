Azerbaijan and UAE discuss expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday received Brigadier General Mohammed Saeed Alsalmi, commander of the Special Operations Forces of the UAE Presidential Guard, to discuss expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming the delegation, Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijan and the UAE are strengthening their military ties across various fields, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

He noted that the “Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise, held in Azerbaijan to exchange experience, carries significant importance.

For his part, Alsalmi highlighted the benefits of mutual visits and joint exercises in deepening cooperation between the special forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on several other issues of mutual interest.

The UAE delegation also visited a military unit of the Azerbaijani Special Forces. During the visit, Alsalmi met with Azerbaijani Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov to discuss the development of military cooperation and received detailed information about the activities and combat training of the Azerbaijani Special Forces.

Both sides noted that joint exercises between the special forces of the two countries contribute to enhancing the professionalism of servicemen and underscored the importance of continuing such drills.

News.Az