Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military cooperation during Unity-2025 exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, emphasizing the importance of joint exercises for experience sharing, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

The meeting, attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, highlighted the current level of military cooperation between the two countries and provided an opportunity to exchange views on expanding collaboration, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The discussions took place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on October 20, where Hasanov attended the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Unity-2025 (Birlik-2025) exercise.

The Unity-2025 joint regional military exercise is currently underway in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region. The event brings together military personnel from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, reflecting a collective commitment to enhancing regional security and defense collaboration.

News.Az