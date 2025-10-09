Azerbaijan and UAE explore closer Air Force cooperation in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada, met with a delegation led by United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defence Commander, Major General Rashed Mohamed Al Shamsi, in Baku to explore prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.

The sides conducted a wide-ranging exchange of views on the activities of the Air Forces of both countries and addressed other issues of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The UAE delegation was informed about the main areas of activity of the Air Force Central Command Post, which is equipped with modern management systems in accordance with contemporary standards.

The guests also visited the graves of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, at the Alley of Honor, where they laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

The UAE delegation then visited Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

News.Az